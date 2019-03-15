NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $106,000 Holdings in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Cameco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $628.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-106000-holdings-in-cameco-corp-ccj.html.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.