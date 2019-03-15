NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $121,000 in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 305,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 836,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 279,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $18.95 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.68.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 15,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $198,287.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $56,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,450. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $121,000 in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-invests-121000-in-cara-therapeutics-inc-cara.html.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.