Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,737.50 ($22.70).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,556.50 ($20.34) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 844.40 ($11.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64.

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

