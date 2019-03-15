Nuran Wireless (NUR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) were down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08. Approximately 102,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132,368% from the average daily volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

About Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR)

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing (IoT), public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

