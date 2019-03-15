Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 63.94%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/nutrien-ltd-ntr-shares-sold-by-estabrook-capital-management.html.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.