NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $33,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NV5 Global by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $761.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $591,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $120,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $520,965.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVEE. ValuEngine raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on NV5 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/nv5-global-inc-nvee-shares-bought-by-lord-abbett-co-llc.html.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.