NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 334.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of NVR worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,975.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $2,722.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,040.71 and a 1-year high of $3,233.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $40.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 176.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,637.04, for a total transaction of $922,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,613.68 per share, for a total transaction of $65,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,211 shares of company stock worth $66,653,412 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

