O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Gamco Investors Inc (GBL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gamco Investors were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Gamco Investors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gamco Investors by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gamco Investors by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gamco Investors by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gamco Investors by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 218,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $567.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 399.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

