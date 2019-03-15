O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,804 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175,006 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 375,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 925,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts have commented on CCRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barrington Research set a $11.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

