Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 350,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 19,160 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $100,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 83,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $440,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,751 shares of company stock worth $1,728,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $735.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 73.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

