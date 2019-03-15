Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMP. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of OMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.90%.

In other news, Director Phil D. Kramer acquired 5,000 shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 738,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 207,823 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 599,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 229,388 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 226,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 107,544 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

