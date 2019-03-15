Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,300 Shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Ameresco worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 78,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.83%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $196,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Bakas sold 13,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $200,028.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,992.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,266 over the last three months. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

