Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 209.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 40.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $894,000.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

In other news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $128,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $3,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,473 shares in the company, valued at $51,919,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,246 shares of company stock worth $14,082,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

BURL traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $137.99. 14,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.38 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 289.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

