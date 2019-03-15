Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Green Dot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.56. 957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,230. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

In other news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $691,814.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,742,080.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,241 shares of company stock worth $3,856,252. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/oberweis-asset-management-inc-grows-stake-in-green-dot-co-gdot.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.