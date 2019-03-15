Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats accounts for 1.0% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Malibu Boats worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $2,951,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,242,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 192,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 73,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 3,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,524. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $884.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $54,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/oberweis-asset-management-inc-lowers-position-in-malibu-boats-inc-mbuu.html.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.