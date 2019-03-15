Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 860,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,634,000. Canada Goose makes up 8.4% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 16,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,290. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

