Obsidian Market Capitalization Hits $192,681.00 (ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Obsidian has a total market capitalization of $192,681.00 and approximately $4,578.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obsidian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Obsidian has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00063741 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00038504 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.18 or 0.03733248 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010805 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Obsidian Coin Profile

Obsidian (ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 103,774,406 coins and its circulating supply is 64,268,058 coins. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

