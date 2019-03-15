OCADO GRP PLC/S (OCDDY) versus NK Lukoil PAO (LUKOY) Head-To-Head Review

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

NK Lukoil PAO pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OCADO GRP PLC/S does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OCADO GRP PLC/S and NK Lukoil PAO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NK Lukoil PAO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 4.45, suggesting that its share price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OCADO GRP PLC/S and NK Lukoil PAO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCADO GRP PLC/S $1.87 billion 5.00 $1.28 million N/A N/A NK Lukoil PAO $101.81 billion 0.71 $7.16 billion N/A N/A

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares OCADO GRP PLC/S and NK Lukoil PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A NK Lukoil PAO 7.56% 15.56% 10.62%

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,258 filling stations and 129 oil depots in 18 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the South-East Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

