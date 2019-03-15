Oilex (OEX) Trading Down 6.2%

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX)’s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 1,560,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

