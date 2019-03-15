OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OSB stock opened at GBX 392.40 ($5.13) on Friday. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 327.40 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 453.60 ($5.93). The company has a market capitalization of $968.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.28.

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

OSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 485.33 ($6.34).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/onesavings-bank-plc-osb-declares-dividend-of-gbx-10-30.html.

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.