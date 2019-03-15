Oracle (ORCL) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.05 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $174,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,320.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,486 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.