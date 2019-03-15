Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.05 on Friday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,486. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.