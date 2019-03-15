Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.40. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

WARNING: “Orchid Island Capital Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (ORC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/orchid-island-capital-inc-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-orc.html.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.