Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 11,035 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 384.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 10,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,491.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,039.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.96 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 11,035 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-acquires-shares-of-11035-winnebago-industries-inc-wgo.html.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.