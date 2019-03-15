Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVP. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Avon Products by 38.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avon Products by 38.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,181 shares during the period. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avon Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,003,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avon Products by 9.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,240,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,776 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:AVP opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.21. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

