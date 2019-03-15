Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 8,312 Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,312 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $4,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 102,251 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $4,598,227.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,481,916 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

