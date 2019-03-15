Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $861,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,430,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $79,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,043.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

