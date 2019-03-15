Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post $14.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the highest is $14.82 million. Orthopediatrics reported sales of $12.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $70.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.20 million to $70.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.74 million, with estimates ranging from $83.21 million to $85.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 163,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 10.54. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

