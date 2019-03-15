Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Orthopediatrics to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,230. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $597.36 million, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.18. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

