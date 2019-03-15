Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Orthopediatrics to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.36 million, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.18. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. Orthopediatrics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

