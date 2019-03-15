Otter Tail (OTTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $149,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,004,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

