Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Chairman Douglas D. Wheat Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Chairman Douglas D. Wheat acquired 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,985.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OSG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,415. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 337,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/overseas-shipholding-group-inc-osg-chairman-douglas-d-wheat-acquires-50000-shares-of-stock.html.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.