Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Trading Up 15.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares were up 15.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 830,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 448,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Specifically, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 201,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,985.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

