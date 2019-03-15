Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.64.

PACB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 7,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,079. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.50%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 13,335 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $95,878.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,750 shares in the company, valued at $17,175,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $85,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,554.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $283,261 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,311,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after buying an additional 377,272 shares during the period. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

