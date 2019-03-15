Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9,056.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3,735.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. ValuEngine cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush set a $91.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,524.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.69 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

