Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,729,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 415,721 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 387,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after acquiring an additional 185,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 269,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $242.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.38, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $5,534,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $861,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,378,064.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,652 shares of company stock valued at $45,891,526 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

