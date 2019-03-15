Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 768.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 607,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,706 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $65,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

