Particl (PART) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,654.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Particl has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00060438 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. Particl has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and $25,654.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003895 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000505 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

