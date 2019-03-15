Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.07 ($25.66).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nord/LB set a €16.67 ($19.38) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Patrizia Immobilien Company Profile

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.