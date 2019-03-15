Paul Donnelly Acquires 500,000 Shares of Fluence Co. Ltd (FLC) Stock

Fluence Co. Ltd (ASX:FLC) insider Paul Donnelly acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$180,000.00 ($127,659.57).

ASX FLC traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting A$0.37 ($0.26). 2,247,600 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Fluence

Fluence Corporation Limited provides packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions in North America, the Middle East, South America, Europe, and China. The company offers Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor for wastewater treatment; Nirobox for water desalination and treatment of brackish water; Anaerobic Digester for processing waste sludge from food processing industries, such as poultry and fish industries; and TORNADO subsurface aerators for extended aeration and activated sludge processes for lagoons and oxidation ditch applications.

