Paul M. Rady Purchases 12,239 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (AR) Stock

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) insider Paul M. Rady bought 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at $79,893,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/paul-m-rady-purchases-12239-shares-of-antero-resources-corp-ar-stock.html.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.