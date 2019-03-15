Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,628 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paypal by 7,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $347,255.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,521.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $2,651,850.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.55. 3,427,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $100.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

