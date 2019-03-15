PayPeer Market Cap Tops $0.00 (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One PayPeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPeer has traded flat against the dollar. PayPeer has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayPeer alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.02324407 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011502 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000474 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001984 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001270 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About PayPeer

PAYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. PayPeer’s official website is www.paypeer.pw. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev.

PayPeer Coin Trading

PayPeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.