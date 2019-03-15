Peak Resorts (SKIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Shares of SKIS stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Peak Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

SKIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on Peak Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

