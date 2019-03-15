Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE PEB opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 51.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 920,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 314,484 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 512,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,562,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

