Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Xaar (XAR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

XAR opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. Xaar has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 375 ($4.90).

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

