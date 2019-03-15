Pensionfund Sabic Increases Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $889.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

