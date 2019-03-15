Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Holdings Boosted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up approximately 2.4% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.74% of Perrigo worth $91,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Perrigo by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 57.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $86.33.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy prgo” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

