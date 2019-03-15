Perspecta (PRSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,437,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 781,285 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.49.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold prsp” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP)

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

