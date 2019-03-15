PetSmart (PETM) Bond Prices Rise 1.5%

An issue of PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) debt rose 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.125% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $70.00 and were trading at $66.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.
PetSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $83.49.
PetSmart Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETM)
PetSmart, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a pet retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets. The Company provides a range of pet food and pet products. The Company offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store.
